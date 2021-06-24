Mankind Pharma inks distribution pact with BDR Pharma for Covid drug

-
Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a pact with BDR Pharmaceuticals for distributing Baricitinib, a drug that is used in COVID treatment.
The product, which would be sold under the BARIKIND trademark, has received restricted emergency use approval for use in combination with remdesivis in the treatment of COVID, the drug firm said in a statement.
Under the partnership, BDR Pharma will be manufacturing and marketing the product under a royalty free, limited and non-exclusive voluntary license from Eli Lilly and Company. Mankind Pharma will be distributing the same, it added.
Baricitinib has received restricted emergency use approval for use in combination with remdesivir for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID) in hospitalised adults, requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
Eli Lilly has received the permission for restricted emergency use from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, a division of Ministry of Health.
Delhi-based Mankind Pharma operates in 34 overseas destinations. It sells pharma, over the counter products and FMCG brands like Manforce condoms, Unwanted 72, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast, Health OK Tablets, Acnestar Gel and Betakind Gargle.
