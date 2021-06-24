More firms to come under ambit of small and medium sized companies

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu MSMEs appeal to govt for support to overcome Covid led crisis
CAIT demands MSME status restoration for 8 cr traders from service industry
Insolvency law changes to give better resolution framework for MSMEs: Govt
Will increase turnover of village industry to Rs 5 trn in 5 yrs: Gadkari
FIDC urges govt to address issues of MSME borrowers and NBFCs
-
In a bid to enable more and more companies to avail greater flexibility in the accounting standard, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has expanded the ambit of small and medium companies (SMC) and has raised their turnover and borrowing limits.
In a notification, the ministry defined a small and medium sized company as an entity whose equity or debt securities are not listed or are not in the process of listing on any stock exchange, whether in India or outside India.
As per the enhanced definition, the turnover of SMCs excluding other income does not exceed Rs 250 crore in the immediately preceding accounting year and their borrowings, including public deposits, are not in excess of Rs 50 crore at any time during the immediately preceding accounting year.
According to corporate experts, the amendments would lead to less complexity in application of the accounting standards in terms of the number of required disclosures and make the process less complicated.--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU