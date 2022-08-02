JUST IN

Zomato, Blinkit to cross-leverage customer bases soon: Deepinder Goyal
Maruti Suzuki could not produce 51k units due to chip shortage in Q1: CFO
Indian Oil targets green hydrogen meeting 10% of requirements by 2030
Adani says will use 5G spectrum to support data centres, businesses
Shapoorji Pallonji sells entire stake in Jammu-Udhampur highway to NIIF
Godrej Properties MD Mohit Malhotra resigns; Gaurav Pandey to be new chief
HDFC Bank Parivartan signs Rs 107 crore deal with IISc Bengaluru
Apple to drop mask mandates for corporate employees at most locations
Spotify premium customers to get separate play, shuffle buttons
GAIL starts to ration gas as former Gazprom unit cuts supplies: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bank of India's Q1 profit declines 22% to Rs 561 cr as provisions rise

Zomato, Blinkit to cross-leverage customer bases soon: Deepinder Goyal

Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki could not produce 51k units due to chip shortage in Q1: CFO

The country's largest carmaker, which sold a total of 4,67,931 vehicles during the June quarter, noted that the semiconductor shortage is a challenge in planning its production activities.

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | semiconductor | Car sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Maruti Suzuki India
Seth noted that the company's supply chain, engineering, production and sales teams were working towards maximising the production volume from available semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki could not produce 51,000 units in the April-June quarter owing to the ongoing chip shortage situation, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker, which sold a total of 4,67,931 vehicles during the June quarter, noted that the semiconductor shortage is a challenge in planning its production activities.

"The electronics component shortages are still limiting our production volumes. In this quarter (Q1), the company could not produce 51,000 vehicles," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) CFO Ajay Seth said in an analyst call.

Limited visibility on availability of electronics components is a challenge in planning our production, he stated.

Seth noted that the company's supply chain, engineering, production and sales teams were working towards maximising the production volume from available semiconductors.

"The supply situation of electronic components continues to remain unpredictable," he lamented.

With demand remaining robust, the company's pending order backlog has touched the 3.5 lakh unit-mark.

Seth further stated that input cost pressure, led by the increase in commodity prices, was another challenge that the company faced during the June quarter.

"The company has always strived to provide mobility to masses and continued to work on focused cost reduction efforts to limit the impact of commodity inflation on selling prices," he said.

MSI Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs) Rahul Bharti said the orders for new Brezza and Grand Vitara were nearing the one lakh units.

"Going forward, the company will strive to further strengthen its SUV portfolio to dominate the SUV segment, just like all other segments," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 16:49 IST

`
.