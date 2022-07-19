Meta, Google agree to abide by Indonesian tech rules amid blocking threat

Meta Platforms and on Tuesday agreed to abide by Indonesia's new rules for Big Tech which gives authorities the power to block social media applications and online sites.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have signed up before the Wednesday deadline, according to government records.

The Indonesian authorities had warned to block Big Tech platforms in several days if they fail to register with the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics.

The digital giants are given time until Wednesday to complete the registration for licensing. Otherwise, the ministry will name them illegal and unlawful in the country.

"We have warned all local and foreign tech companies, including online services, sites, and application providers, many times that they have to register if they do not want to risk being blocked. We have given them time since six months ago," the ministry's Director General for Information Applications Semuel Abrijani told reporters on Tuesday.

The registration is part of the country's new regulation starting from January 2022, saying all tech platforms must secure licenses to be able to operate.

The regulation will allow the authorities to order the platforms to take down any contents considered unlawful, inappropriate and "disturb public order", within four hours if deemed urgent, and 24 hours if not.

The Indonesian government is currently trying to reduce the spreading of misinformation and hoaxes, particularly ahead of the country's general election in 2024, reports Xinhua agency.

