Meta, Google agree to abide by Indonesian tech rules amid blocking threat

-
ALSO READ
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta Platforms slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds
-
Meta Platforms and Google on Tuesday agreed to abide by Indonesia's new rules for Big Tech which gives authorities the power to block social media applications and online sites.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have signed up before the Wednesday deadline, according to government records.
The Indonesian authorities had warned to block Big Tech platforms in several days if they fail to register with the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics.
The digital giants are given time until Wednesday to complete the registration for licensing. Otherwise, the ministry will name them illegal and unlawful in the country.
"We have warned all local and foreign tech companies, including online services, sites, and application providers, many times that they have to register if they do not want to risk being blocked. We have given them time since six months ago," the ministry's Director General for Information Applications Semuel Abrijani told reporters on Tuesday.
The registration is part of the country's new regulation starting from January 2022, saying all tech platforms must secure licenses to be able to operate.
The regulation will allow the authorities to order the platforms to take down any contents considered unlawful, inappropriate and "disturb public order", within four hours if deemed urgent, and 24 hours if not.
The Indonesian government is currently trying to reduce the spreading of misinformation and hoaxes, particularly ahead of the country's general election in 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU