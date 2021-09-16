Mitsogo Inc eyes to hire 250 employees; sets up office in Chennai

-
-
Leading security solutions provider Mitsogo Inc has planned to recruit 250 new people, as it expanded its footprint by setting up a new office in the city, the company said on Wednesday.
The company currently has an office in Cochin, Kerala and employs over 250 people in that facility, a press release said here. The Chennai office would be the second and the firm plans to hire 250 freshers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the next few months.
The Chennai unit is expected to have about 300 employees over the next few months. The company grew 33 per cent in terms of headcount and recorded a 200 per cent hike in revenues over the last few years.
"We have seen tremendous growth in the past few years. With India being a powerhouse of talent, we are happy to invest further in homegrown resources," company CEO Apu Pavithran said.
