Mother Dairy to focus on increasing market share in organised ghee segment

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of milk plant in Varanasi today
Bharat Ratna for Dr Kurien
Companies in a fix as lower supplies in peak flush season spike milk prices
Organised dairy players to gain from recent PLI scheme: Report
PM Modi to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 870 cr in Varanasi today
-
Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Monday said it will focus on increasing its market share in the organised ghee segment, having an estimated market size of Rs 40,000 crore, by expanding retail chain distribution five times over the next few years.
At present, Mother Dairy sells ghee through 10,000 retail stores in 150 towns.
The company plans to expand its presence to 200 towns and 50,000 retail outlets over the next few years, the company said in a statement.
Sanjay Sharma, Business Head Dairy Products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd said, "Mother Dairy has stepped-up focus on the ghee category and has plans to outpace the industry growth rate in the next 3 years. Our efforts are aligned towards clocking a growth rate of more than 20 per cent, compared to the industry's growth rate of 13 per cent".
The company has plans to strengthen its presence across the ghee consumption markets, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana, along with its home turf Delhi-NCR.
"According to IMARC Group Report 2020, ghee represents the largest consumed dairy product (21 per cent) in India after liquid milk," he said.
Like most of the other dairy categories, the ghee market in our country is largely occupied by unorganised players.
"However, the organised ghee market, in 2019, was valued worth over Rs 400 billion and is expected to clock a healthy CAGR of around 13 per cent during 2020-2026," Sharma said.
The availability of ghee will also be enhanced across many leading e-commerce channels.
Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974.
It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
Mother Dairy is a leading dairy player that manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc. under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.
It sells edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand while fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps and concentrates, etc. are marketed under the 'Safal' brand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU