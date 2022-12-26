JUST IN
Business Standard

Mukesh Choudhary takes over from Reddy as Coal India's Director, Marketing

His functions at the ministry included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies

Topics
Coal India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata
CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata

State-owned CIL on Monday said Mukesh Choudhary has taken over as its Director, Marketing.

He assumed charge on December 23, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

Prior to this, he was Deputy Director General, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Choudhary took the charge from B Veera Reddy, Director (Technical) CIL who was additionally officiating as Director (Marketing) since May this year.

An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch, Choudhary is a mechanical engineering (honours) graduate. He also holds a Master of Financial Analysis (MFA) degree and an MBA degree.

Choudhary is well versed in the finer nuances of the country's coal demand supply chain and of CIL's marketing system on the back of his six-and-a-half years exposure as director, coal production and despatch, in the coal ministry.

His functions at the ministry included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies.

He also served on the boards of six government-owned coal companies namely MCL, SECL, NLTPL, NCL, SCCL and CMDPI.

At a time when CIL's coal supplies have peaked to record high levels, especially to the major coal consuming power sector, and coal demand is expected to shoot up spurred by the increased electricity generation in the country, Choudhary's experience will help in tackling the challenging marketing issues.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:13 IST

`
