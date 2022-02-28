Nagarro to expand global workforce by 4,500 in coming months

-
ALSO READ
Check Patna Pirates' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
KMC polls: Kolkata Police bolsters vigil, 23,000 personnel to be deployed
PKL 8: Defenders shine as Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates thrash Bengal Warriors 38-29
PKL 2021 Final Live: Heartbreak for Patna, lose the final 36-37 to Delhi
-
IT service management company Nagarro on Monday said it is planning to add 4,500 people to its workforce globally in the coming months, which will also include freshers.
In a statement, the company announced that the size of its workforce has crossed the 15,000 mark.
"From 8,700 at the end of 2020 to 15,000 Nagarrians 14 months later - this shows how the global demand for digital engineering has translated into intense growth for Nagarro.
"Some of this growth has come through acquisitions but we have also hired in record numbers, especially in India," Nagarro CEO Manas Fuloria said.
He said the hiring spree of the company continues, even as finding great talent continues to be challenging.
"We plan to expand our global workforce by 4,500 in the coming months. We are confident that Nagarro's global nature as a Germany-listed company, the high quality of our technology work, the learning opportunities here and our great workplace culture will help us make our hiring numbers, he added.
Nagarro had recently announced the opening of four new offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Patna, increasing its presence to 14 cities in India.
While the company has a permanent work from anywhere policy, it continues to provide the opportunity to staffers to work from their hometowns.
Nagarro now has a presence in 28 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU