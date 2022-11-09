JUST IN
Tata Motors to delist ADS, net loss in second qtr narrows to Rs 945 crore
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 PAT surges 71% to Rs 169 cr on robust performance

The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 99 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal

Topics
Narayana Hrudayalaya | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narayana Hrudayalaya
The company is looking to pursue strategic growth avenues as reflected in its recent acquisitions across its core Bengaluru region as well as Cayman Islands

Narayana Hrudayalaya on Wednesday reported a 71 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 169 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, riding on the back of robust performance across units.

The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 99 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total operating income stood at Rs 1,142 crore in the September quarter, as against Rs 941 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a statement.

"Building upon the momentum of the previous quarter and backed by continued strong performance across our units, we are pleased to have delivered record profitability for the group during the quarter gone by," Narayana Hrudayalaya Managing Director and Group CEO Emmanuel Rupert stated.

Anchored by the flagship units along with sustained uptick in other hospitals ensured that Indian operations, after having been severely impacted during the pandemic, is back to a healthy growth trajectory, he added.

"Separately, after the blip in the previous quarter, our Cayman Islands' operations retracing the strong traction generated over the last couple of years also recorded its highest ever profitability during this period," Rupert said.

The company is looking to pursue strategic growth avenues as reflected in its recent acquisitions across its core Bengaluru region as well as Cayman Islands, he added.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:53 IST

