group has given two stars out of its five star rating to India's (MSI) premium hatchback for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.

Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features and automobiles with higher rating are considered more safe for occupants.

The UK-based group conducted crash tests on the latest version of the with standard double airbags, and ISOFIX (i-size) anchorages.

It received two stars in Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection, said in a statement.

The two-star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the side, it added.

The Child Occupant Protection of only two stars is explained by the forward facing positioning of the 18-month old dummy in the test offering low protection, it added.

"The latest version of the sold in has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard. This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian government's new regulations," said.

But the performance of the Swift sold in and shows that a better safety performance is still possible so Global NCAP would like to see aim higher, he added.

" proved with the Brezza that they can produce locally models with high safety performance. They should do the same with the Swift and at least make it available in the model range added safety features available as standard in the European and Japanese version," Global NCAP said.

Comments from MSI could not be obtained immediately.