New Zealand's Fonterra ends partnership with Future after Covid disruptions

-
ALSO READ
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday
Future Consumer calls off joint venture with dairy firm Fonterra
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of milk plant in Varanasi today
Amul fresh milk prices to go up by Rs 2 per litre in country from March 1
Amul expects 18% growth in turnover nearing Rs 46,000 cr this fiscal
-
New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd will wind down its 2018 joint venture with Future Consumer Ltd in the wake of COVID-led disruptions, Future said on Thursday.
India's growing number of dairy consumers remains a viable market for Fonterra and it will continue to have a presence and explore opportunities, Future said.
"The last few years have been challenging for the joint venture with COVID-19 causing significant disruption to the Indian market," Future said in a regulatory filing.
In its lifespan of over three years, the JV launched the "Dreamery" range of dairy goods, products made using Indian milk, and distributed some of Fonterra's products for the food service sector.
Future said there would be no material impact on it following the termination.
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU