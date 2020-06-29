JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy largest US oil producer to seek bankruptcy
Business Standard

Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn

It now aims to sell 5 million vehicles a year, far fewer than past ambitions of 8 million

Topics
Nissan | Carlos Ghosn | Nissan Motor Co

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

Carlos Ghosn
Ghosn's 2018 arrest in Japan on financial misconduct charges has led to much speculation that the move was orchestrated by Nissan executives.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday blasted suggestions in media reports of a conspiracy within the company to oust former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn's 2018 arrest in Japan on financial misconduct charges has led to much speculation that the move was orchestrated by Nissan executives who opposed closer ties with partner Renault SA .

"I know that in books and the media there has been talk about a conspiracy but there are no facts whatsoever to support this," Motoo Nagai, chairman of Nissan's auditing committee, told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

Responding to demands from a shareholder to address the speculation, Nagai argued that the investigation into Ghosn was conducted both internally and by outside law firms.

Monday's meeting lasted almost two hours - twice as long as planned, as shareholders grilled Chief Executive Makoto Uchida on how he planned to restore trust in the company following the Ghosn scandal, and revive sales in the United States and China.

Uchida, who took the helm in December, told shareholders he would stick to his promise to step down as leader if he fails to deliver on a turnaround plan for the Japanese automaker, which last month reported its first annual loss in 11 years.

Seeking to slash costs and downsize after years of excessive spending in the pursuit of market share, Nissan plans to cut its model range by about a fifth and reduce production capacity, shuttering plants in Spain and Indonesia and laying off workers in countries including Mexico.

It now aims to sell 5 million vehicles a year, far fewer than past ambitions of 8 million.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 11:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU