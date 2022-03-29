Noida-based edtech startup Classplus raises $70 mn in fresh funding

-
ALSO READ
Graphy acquires edtech platform Spayee for $25 million
Edtech company Byju's has to get $1.2-billion term loan rated by August
How have edtech major Byju's acquisitions panned out?
Byju's launches innovation hub; to hire AI specialists in the US, UK, India
Larsen & Toubro launches new app-based learning platform
-
B2B edtech startup Classplus on Tuesday said it has raised $70 million in a Series D round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global.
Founded in 2018 by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform that allows educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitise their offline tuition centres and sell their courses online.
The startup said that funds will be used to enhance the product and expand its global presence. Classplus recently announced expansion in Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.
The new funding round came eight months after Classplus raised a $65 million series C funding in June last year.
"Going forward, we'll also be investing in new acquisitions and partnerships that will enable us to continue delivering best-in-class experience to the educators and helping them create an impact in the education system," said Rustagi.
Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures has come in as a new investor while existing investor, RTP Global, has doubled down on their investment in the NCR-headquartered company.
The new round values Classplus close to $600 million, a more than 2 times jump in the valuation from the previous round.
Classplus has digitised over 1 lakh educators across 3,000 towns and cities serving more than 25 million students.
A majority of its educators have witnessed a 2-3 times increase in profitability within six months of adopting the platform, claimed the startup.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU