Nokia to exceed 2021 guidance with help from venture fund investments

-
ALSO READ
Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root, shares rise
Oil prices jump as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub
Ethereum software upgrade activated; ether, bitcoin down 4-5%
Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2 driven by 1.4, G and C series
Nokia third quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage
-
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it expected to exceed its 2021 earnings guidance, with its venture fund investments driving the boost.
Nokia estimated a full-year 2021 comparable operating margin of 12.4-12.6%, above its previous guidance of 10-12%, and net sales of 21.7-22.7 billion euros - within its previously announced range.
The company said its underlying business performed largely as expected in the fourth quarter.
"However, other operating income was higher than expected including further benefits from venture fund investments, leading to a stronger comparable operating margin exceeding the 2021 guidance," it said in a statement.
Nokia now expects Q4 revenue of 6.4 billion euros, below expectations of 6.5 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.
The company is due to report full-year results on Feb. 3.
For 2022, Nokia said it expected a comparable operating margin of 11-13.5%.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU