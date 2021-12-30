NTPC board okays discontinuation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station

State-run power major on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to discontinue operation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station (MTPS), Stage-I (2X110 MW) of Kanti Bijiee Utpadan Nigam Ltd (KBUNL) from September 8, 2021.

"..on expiry of validity of the PPA power purchase agreement) entered into with erstwhile BSEB, the Board of Directors has, in its meeting held on 30" December, 2021, accorded approval for discontinuance of operation of Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station (MTPS), Stage-I (2X110 MW) of Kanti Bijiee Utpadan Nigam Ltd (KBUNL), a wholly owned Subsidiary of from 8 September, 2021," a BSE filing stated.

