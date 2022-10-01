JUST IN
Nissan Motor sales in India decline by 16.64% to 7,265 units in September
Hyundai's domestic sales increase by 50% to 49,700 units in September
Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by December 2023, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023, says Mukesh Ambani
Ford executes settlement agreement with workers in Tamil Nadu plant
Skoda Auto India's sales increased by 17% in September to 3,543 units
MG Motor retail sales increase by 17% in September 2022 to 3,808 units
Indian tech firm Mphasis to create 1,000 jobs in northern England
Amazon launches live video and interactive shopping experience in India
Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3: Knight Frank India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Nissan Motor sales in India decline by 16.64% to 7,265 units in September
Business Standard

NTPC clocks 15.1% growth at 203.5 bn units in power generation in Apr-Sep

State-run power giant NTPC said it has logged 15.1 per growth in power generation at 203.5 billion units (BU) during April-September 2022

Topics
NTPC | growth | Power generation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects
NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC said it has logged 15.1 per growth in power generation at 203.5 billion units (BU) during April-September 2022.

The high generation growth indicates improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, it added.

"NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 203.5 BU from April to September 2022, registering an increase of 15.1% from 176.8 BU generated in April to September 2021," the company said in a statement.

NTPC Rihand (3,000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh was the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) between April to September 2022.

Overall PLF of NTPC coal stations stood at 76.3 per cent in the period under review. The total installed capacity of NTPC is 70,234 MW.

NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India's largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NTPC

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 15:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.