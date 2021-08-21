NTPC commissions 15 MW floating solar capacity at Andhra's Simhadri

on Saturday announced commercial commissioning of a 15MW capacity at the floating solar PV project in Simhadri,

With this, the installed capacity of the floating solar PV project at Simhadri stands at 25 MW.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning of 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 10:00 Hrs. of 21.08.2021," a BSE filing said.

With this, the installed capacity of and Group stands at 53,475 MW and 66,900 MW, respectively.

