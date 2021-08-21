NTPC commissions 15 MW floating solar capacity at Andhra's Simhadri

-
ALSO READ
NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh
Shadow over solar power
NTPC achieves faster cumulative generation in FY22 so far than last year
NTPC gets govt nod to set up country's single largest solar park in Gujarat
Solar Eclipse 2021: How and where to watch, eclipse timing, and more
-
NTPC on Saturday announced commercial commissioning of a 15MW capacity at the floating solar PV project in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh.
With this, the installed capacity of the floating solar PV project at Simhadri stands at 25 MW.
"Consequent upon successful commissioning of 15 MW capacity, Simhadri Floating Solar PV Project at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 10:00 Hrs. of 21.08.2021," a BSE filing said.
With this, the installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group stands at 53,475 MW and 66,900 MW, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU