NTPC mines 61% more coal at 4.22 mn metric tonnes in April-June

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said that its coal output grew by 61 per cent to Rs 42.40 lakh metric tonnes in April-June quarter from 26.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in the same period a year ago.
"The three operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to achieving 42.40 lakh metric tonnes of coal production," an NTPC statement said.
According to the statement, the coal production of 42.40 lakh MT in the first quarter of FY23 was 61 per cent more than the production of 26.40 lakh MT achieved in the same period last year.
The production of coal during the month of June 2022 almost doubled to 15.55 lakh MT from 7.73 lakh MT in the same month a year ago.
Along with this coal production, the NTPC has also contributed to the removal of 106 lakh cubic metre and coal despatch of 41.74 lakh MT to NTPC power plants, in this quarter.
NTPC said that it has also started mining operations in its Chatti-Bariatu coal mine (Jharkhand) and has already touched coal in May this year.
The coal from this mine will be supplied to Barh Power Station of NTPC. NTPC was awarded the operation contract for Talaipalli (West Pit) (Chhattisgarh) on June 30, 2022 and the mining operations in this pit will commence soon.
NTPC's coal mining division has signed an agreement with MECON on June 2, 2022 for consultancy and project management services of its coal mines.
Being a signatory to the prestigious United Nations Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate, the NTPC has engaged the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee for assessing the potential of rainwater harvesting, design of the rainwater harvesting structure in Talaipalli township area and water positivity in the 2 villages around the township.
The coal mining headquarters in Ranchi has developed and procured safety reflective jackets with LED lights through MSME vendor in June 2022 to ensure improved visibility for personnel deployed in mines and siding during night hours.
