NTPC REL bags letter of award for 325 MW solar projects in Madhya Pradesh

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its arm NTPC REL has received a letter of award (LoA) for 325 MW solar projects in Madhya Pradesh from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
"NTPC REL received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan for 325 MW of Solar Projects in the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited's (RUMSL) at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh," NTPC said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Chauhan presented letters of award for solar projects in Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch solar parks with a capacity of 1,500 MW.
State discoms and railways will purchase power from these projects.
Mohit Bhargava, CEO - NTPC REL, received the letter of award.
NTPC REL has won a capacity of 105 MW worth Rs 2.35/kWh, and capacity of 220 MW worth Rs 2.33/kWh in the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited's auction held on July 19, 2021 for 450 MW of Solar Projects at Shajapur Solar Park.
With this, NTPC has achieved 4.4. GW capacity through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB).
