NMDC iron ore production grows 44% to 15 MT in April-August

State-owned on Tuesday said its production surged over 44 per cent to 15.02 million tonnes (MT) in April-August 2021.

The company's output was 10.42 MT in the same period last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

In August 2021, the company said, its production rose to 3.06 MT from 1.62 MT a year ago.

Its total sales of iron ore during April-August 2021-22 also jumped to 15.67 MT, as against 10.80 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company sold 2.91 MT iron ore in August, compared to 1.79 MT in the year-ago period.

Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

