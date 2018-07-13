NTPC signs Rs 15 bn term loan with HDFC Bank for a period of 15 years

-
NTPC, India's largest electricity generating company, on Friday said it has signed a term loan agreement with HDFC Bank for availing a loan of Rs 15 billion.
The 15-year loan will bear an interest rate linked to 3-months MCLR of the bank, the company said in a statement.
"This loan has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC," it said.
The loan agreement was signed by NTPC General Manager (Finance) A K Gautam and HDFC Bank Regional Head for Corporate Banking Raveesh Bhatia on July 10.
