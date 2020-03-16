Busy office hubs fall silent as coronavirus outbreak noise gets louder

Two security guards, wearing N95 medical masks, screen the temperature of every visitor with infrared thermometers. A placard announcing ‘temperature scanning in progress, please cooperate’ stands between them.

A dozen more men, their faces covered with protective masks, clean the premises. This is the scene that greets you as you enter One Horizon Centre tower in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, which, together with its sister tower, Two Horizon Centre, houses such large multinational corporations (MNCs) as Apple, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and GSK Consumer Healthcare. The ...