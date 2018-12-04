Pabrai Investment Funds sells 3% stake in Repco Home Finance for Rs 600 mn

Indian-American Mohnish Pabrai's fund has sold close to 3 per cent stake in through an open market transaction for an estimated sum of Rs 600 million.

According to a regulatory filing, II and persons acting in concert, which held 7.16 per cent stake in earlier, sold 1.785 million shares representing 2.85 per cent of equity stake.

The shares were sold on November 29 and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at Rs 335.73, the transaction is estimated at Rs 599.4 million.

Post the sale, stake of II and persons acting in concert in stands at 4.31 per cent.

A unit of government-promoted cooperative Repco Bank, Repco Home Finance is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential house.

Stocks of the company were trading 0.38 per cent lower at Rs 362.60 apiece on BSE.