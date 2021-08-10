JUST IN
PGCIL net profit jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 5,998 cr in June quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited (PGCIL) logo

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Tuesday posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,998.28 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,048.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,391.61 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 9,816.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Tue, August 10 2021. 20:03 IST

