Pharma company Venus Remedies joins AMR Industry Alliance

Pharma firm Venus Remedies on Monday said it has joined AMR Industry Alliance - a league of over 100 globally renowned organisations - to develop solutions to combat the grave public health threat posed by

Welcoming Venus Remedies as a new member, Melissa Mitchell, Secretariat Lead of AMR (antimicrobial resistance) Industry Alliance, said, We are delighted to have Venus Remedies join our ranks".

"As an organisation, they lead by example and make commendable efforts to counter the threat of AMR by improving the access of AMR-relevant drugs to third-world countries and encouraging appropriate antibiotic use, along with good stewardship activities.

"Leading in the life science sector, like Venus Remedies, are playing a vital role in the mitigation of AMR and continue to strengthen multi-stakeholder collaborations," Mitchell said in the statement.

AMR Industry Alliance is the largest private-sector coalition working towards curbing AMR through a coordinated and multipronged response.

Since its inception in 2017, it has been persistently contributing towards sustainable solutions to curb AMR by creating a broad industry momentum and facilitating collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The alliance membership comprises R&D-based pharmaceutical, generics, diagnostics and biotechnology companies, apart from industry associations.

In addition to promoting innovation to prevent, diagnose and treat drug-resistant infections, this global coalition is checking the emergence of resistance through appropriate use, addressing barriers to patient access to appropriate drugs and advancing responsible manufacturing.

It is an honour to collaborate with the global life sciences industry under the aegis of the AMR Industry Alliance and devise sustainable solutions to AMR.

"I hope this association will amplify our existing efforts against AMR at a global level by shaping relevant AMR policies and plugging the leaks in the current antibiotic research and manufacturing landscape with a focus on access and appropriate use," Saransh Chaudhary, CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), said.

The AMR Industry Alliance membership of Venus Remedies, which has played a commendable role in ensuring appropriate manufacturing and access of antibiotics, is part of the company's ongoing efforts to join hands with other organisations in a determined fight against AMR at a global scale, the statement said.

Having a presence in 80 countries, Venus Remedies has enabled the sustainable supply of quality-assured antibiotics to the countries, which did not have easy access to them, Chaudhary said.

"Venus Remedies is among the very few R&D-based pharma firms in the world focusing on AMR for over a decade now. Many of its superbug-tackling solutions and last-line generic antibiotics have helped millions of patients and prevented the spread of bacterial resistance from one species to another," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)