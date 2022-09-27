JUST IN
Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for Rs 2,000 cr
Dish TV stock falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment
Industry considers options as Tamil Nadu ordinance bans online gaming
Will take Isro's NavIC live on 5G phones by 2025, handset makers tell govt
M K Shah offers to buy McLeod Russel's tea estates without hostile bid
Adani Group to invest $100 bn in a decade, focus on energy transition
Delivery execs' well-being a priority, have Rs 1 L medical cover: Zomato
BigBasket to raise $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion: Report
Double-digit salary hikes return as Aon survey pegs 10.4% for 2023
SmallCap World Fund buys nearly 550k Mastek shares worth over Rs 96 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Torrent Pharma to acquire Sequoia-backed Curatio Health for Rs 2,000 cr
Business Standard

PhonePe opens swanky 50,000 sq ft office in Pune to accommodate 400 people

In addition to the dynamic work spaces, the new office has a 3,000 square feet cafeteria that will serve local and multi-cuisine food for the company's diverse employee base

Topics
PhonePe | Pune | Fintech

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PhonePe
In line with the company's gender diversity and inclusion mission, the new space offers inclusive and gender neutral spaces, fostering a safe and friendly workspace, the company added

Leading fintech platform PhonePe on Tuesday announced the opening of its new office in Pune that will be able to accommodate close to 400 employees and will be fully functional from this week.

The new office, spread across an area of 50,000 square feet, has been designed with plenty of open spaces allowing for effective collaboration and interaction among teams, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the dynamic work spaces, the new office has a 3,000 square feet cafeteria that will serve local and multi-cuisine food for the company's diverse employee base.

In line with the company's gender diversity and inclusion mission, the new space offers inclusive and gender neutral spaces, fostering a safe and friendly workspace, the company added.

With over 40 crore registered users, one in four Indians are now on PhonePe.

The company has also successfully digitized 3.2 crore offline merchants spread across tier 2,3,4 and beyond, covering 99 per cent pin codes in the country.

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017, providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold, and has recently also launched silver on its platform.

Using PhonePe, users can also send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, pay at stores and make all their utility payments.

PhonePe was recently recognised as the "Most Trusted Brand for Digital Payments" as per the Brand Trust Report 2022 by Trust Research Advisory (TRA).

--IANS

vc/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PhonePe

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.