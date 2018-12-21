Piramal Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 26.50 bn through NCDs

Enterprises Friday said it plans to raise up to Rs 26.50 billion through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, Enterprises said, at the meeting of administrative committee of the board of directors...the committee approved to issue up to 26,250 secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 26.25 billion (including green shoe option) on private placement basis in four series.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed in the wholesale debt market segment of the NSE, the company said.

Enterprises (PEL) is the flagship company of the and has presence in and financial services verticals.

Shares of were trading 0.59 per cent higher at Rs 2,303.80 apiece on BSE.