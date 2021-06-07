PM announcement on Covid vaccine to help ensure quick rollout: India Inc

-
ALSO READ
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
IMA urges PM Modi to open coronavirus vaccination for all above 18 years
Covid-19 pandemic an opportunity to reshape world order: PM Modi
India, Bangladesh want to see peace and stability in the world: PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states will help ensuring quick rollout of vaccine, uniformity of procurement prices and resuming normal economic activities at the earliest, India Inc said on Monday.
Industry chamber PHDCCI said that the increased role of the central government in the vaccination procurement process would help make vaccination drives further effective and maximise the supply in the country in relatively less time.
"This would be a crucial step in making the country COVID free sooner than later," it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.
The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.
Assocham too said that the decision to streamline vaccine procurement with the Centre bearing 75 per cent of the cost of doses would provide speed to India's vaccination programme and leave states with more resources to fight the coronavirus.
"The revised policy would remove all procedural bottlenecks for availability of vaccines to the states," the chamber said.
The CII said that the announcements by the Prime Minister are welcome moves in the critical task of ensuring quick rollout of vaccines.
Centralisation of procurement will ensure uniformity of procurement prices and create bandwidth among states to manage inoculation of their adult populations, it said.
"This would also ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines in states ... Making the vaccines available for all the eligible population free of cost will go a long way in protecting the citizens and resuming normal economic activities at the earliest," it added.
Retaining the vaccine procurement of 25 per cent by the private sector will enable industry to contribute to the vaccination drive and target workers better.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU