India, Bangladesh want to see peace and stability in the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability, and love instead of instability, terror and unrest in the entire world.
Addressing the Matua community after visiting the Orakandi Temple, PM Modi said, "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest."
"During the coronavirus pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh," he said.
Speaking about Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, who formed the Matua sect of Hindus, PM Modi said,"The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us realize our duties. He told us that the struggle against oppression and misery is also cultivation."
"His successor, Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur has a huge role in bringing the teachings of Harichand Thakur to the people, uniting the Dalit-afflicted society. Guruchand ji gave us the formula of devotion, deed, and knowledge," he added.
"Our siblings of Matua community celebrate 'Baruni Snan Utsav' every year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. A large number of devotees from India come to Orakandi to participate in this festival," he added.
After his address, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Matua community during which NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.
"We are happy and proud as PM Modi paid a visit here today. We are glad. We thank our Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) for inviting Narendra Modi ji," said Mintu Biswas, a representative of the Matua community.
Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and few key pacts are likely to be signed.
