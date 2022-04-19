Procter & Gamble names L V Vaidyanathan as CEO for India operations

-
ALSO READ
Procter & Gamble Hygiene December quarter profit down 15% to Rs 212 cr
Procter & Gamble Home Products FY21 profit up over 3-folds to Rs 482.50 cr
Procter & Gamble India extends benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ staff
Thai economic recovery to continue but still fragile: Central bank minutes
Thailand's lifting of pre-arrival Covid test could attract Indian tourists
-
Global FMCG firm Procter & Gamble on Tuesday announced the appointment of L V Vaidyanathan as the Chief Executive Officer for its operations in India from July 1, 2022.
Vaidyanathan will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who will be taking up a leadership role within P&G as Senior Vice President Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan and Korea, the company said in a statement.
Currently he is leading P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he has been "responsible for industry-leading growth and value creation for the company", it added.
"Under his leadership, the Indonesian business has transformed to become value accretive for the parent company and has overtaken a formidable competitor in the market by turning around the share gap in the last four years," P&G said.
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Vaidyanathan had joined P&G in 1995 as an intern and joined the India sales team straight from campus in 1996. He has experience of over 26 years across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries, including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
Commenting on the appointment, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Magesvaran Suranjan said Vaidyanathan has been an integral part of the P&G growth story for well over two decades.
"He is an outstanding leader, and the India business will immensely benefit from his leadership and skills which have led to the strong growth of the different businesses that he has led across Southeast Asia. The moves for both Madhusudan and LV are testament to the strength of Indian talent and India's importance as a talent factory for P&G globally," Suranjan added.
P&G said during his four-year tenure at the helm of P&G India, Gopalan led the transformation of the business and consistently delivered sustainable top and bottom-line growth.
The company said it continues to be the market leader in most of the segments it operates in like baby diapers, blades and razors, feminine care, shave prep, health care, anti-ageing skincare, and is number two in shampoos and toothbrushes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU