Punjab & Sind Bank shares close over 4% higher after Q4 profit

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday closed over 4 per cent higher as the company turned profitable in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses.
The stock rallied 7.33 per cent to Rs 21.95 during the day on the BSE. It closed at Rs 21.35, a gain of 4.40 per cent.
On the NSE, it jumped 3.16 per cent to close at Rs 21.20.
The state-run bank turned profitable in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21 after eight consecutive quarters of losses, posting a profit after tax of Rs 161 crore on the back of improvement in recoveries and decline in bad loans.
The lender had registered a net loss of Rs 236.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, for the full year, its loss widened to Rs 2,732.9 crore as against Rs 990.8 crore in financial year 2019-20.
"The profitability is due to our focussed monitoring and also on account of recoveries. Though it has been challenging times, we were able to make a reasonable amount of recoveries.
"We were also able to arrest slippages to a great extent. This has helped in bringing down the credit costs, which enabled us to register profit," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S Krishnan told reporters on Saturday.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declining to 13.76 per cent from 14.18 per cent.
Net NPA also halved to 4.04 per cent during the reporting quarter from 8.03 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.
As a result, the provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 4.38 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 817.83 crore in the year-ago period.
