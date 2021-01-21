Q3 mined zinc production in India rises 4% to 244,000 tonnes: Vedanta

Mining giant Ltd on Thursday said production of mined in India rose 4 per cent to 2,44,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

"Mined metal production for Q3 FY'21 was 244,000 tonnes, up four per cent as compared to Q3 FY'20 on account of higher ore production partially offset by slightly lower overall metal grades," Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The integrated metal production was 2,35,000 tonnes for Q3 FY21, up 7 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

The integrated output was 182,000 tonnes, up 2 per cent as compared to Q3 FY'20.

Its global production for the third quarter was 59,000 tonnes, lower by 2 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

There was no production in Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to a Supreme Court judgement directing mining operations of all in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018.

"We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations," the filing said.

At Karnataka, production volume in the third quarter was 1.4 million tonnes, higher by 21 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

