RailTel bags order worth Rs 34.91 cr for expansion of data centre in MP

Limited, a central public sector undertaking (CPSU) under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order from the State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (MPSEDC) for expansion of State (SDC) phase -II and establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) centre.

According to Railway, the work order is valued at Rs 34.91 crore (excluding GST) which after including GST amounts to Rs 41.19 crore.

As per the contract, this order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process.

The said project entails the upgradation, commissioning and managing a State in along with setting up of a Disaster Recovery centre in the State for a period of five years.

The set up of a State (SDC) is envisioned as the 'shared, reliable and secure infrastructure services centre for hosting and managing the e-Governance applications of State and its constituent departments.

Additionally, it would provide many functionalities like Central Repository of the State, Secure Data Storage, Online Delivery of Services, Citizen Information/Services Portal, State Intranet Portal, Disaster Recovery, Remote Management and Service Integration.

SDC would facilitate secure, reliable and efficient delivery of Government to government (G2G), Government to Consumer (G2C) and Government to Business (G2B) services thereby improving end-user satisfaction. Disaster Recovery (DR) services are required to prevent either man-made or natural disasters from causing expensive service disruptions.

More citizen's centric beneficial schemes involving e-governance applications will be available at the click of a mouse to the citizen and help in improving the delivery of services to citizens after the completion of this project, said the Railway Ministry statement.

This will improve transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in different Government initiatives, public expenditures and schemes.

Commenting about the development, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjai Kumar said that RailTel has been at the forefront of the digital transformation journey of its clients. Securing this prestigious project from the government reaffirms RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space. The project assumes significance with SDCs emerging as one of the backbones of the core infrastructure required for the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to providing satisfying services to our clients.

According to Railways, RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well.

With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for the implementation of various mission mode projects for the central government in the telecom field. RailTel offers a bundle of services like, MPLS VPN, Telepresence, leased line, Tower Co-location, Data centre services etc. RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and over 6,108 stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi, said the Railway Ministry statement.

