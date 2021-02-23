Reliance's proposed business reorganisation credit neutral: Fitch

-
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday the proposed reorganisation plan by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to transfer its refining, marketing and petrochemical (oil-to-chemicals) businesses to a wholly-owned subsidiary as a step towards facilitating participation by strategic investors in its O2C businesses.
"We anticipate the reorganisation will have a neutral impact on RIL's credit metrics and rating," it said.
The transfer will be on a slump sale basis subject to attaining the requisite approvals. The consideration for transfer will be in the form of long-term interest-bearing debt of 25 billion dollars to be issued by O2C to RIL.
RIL's external debt is proposed to remain with RIL only. As RIL moves its oil refining, petrochemical and 51 per cent stake in a fuel retail subsidiary -- among other businesses -- to O2C, it will continue to hold businesses like textiles and upstream oil & gas, and will act as an incubator for new growth businesses.
The proposed reorganisation eases formation of strategic partnerships and stake sales to potential investors focussed on investments in oil-to-chemicals businesses.
RIL has been in ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco to sell a minority stake in its oil-to-chemicals businesses which, if successful, should lead to further deleveraging of RIL.
Following the reorganisation, said Fitch, the risk of any cash-flow subordination should be mitigated by RIL's significant majority control in its key subsidiaries along with its strong liquidity, minimal external debt at the subsidiaries' levels, and overall low consolidated leverage position.
RIL holds 67 per cent in its digital services and 85 per cent in retail business subsidiaries, and aims to maintain a significant majority stake in O2C, which provides significant control and access to cash flows generated by these businesses.
Long-dated loans issued by O2C to RIL, as part of the reorganisation, will provide an efficient mechanism to upstream cash generated from O2C to RIL. Besides, RIL plans to retain the majority of the existing cash of 30.2 billion dollars (as of end-December 2020) at the parent level, thereby supporting liquidity.
The cash balance has benefited from the proceeds of 20.8 billion dollars from the sale of a 33 per cent stake in digital services, 6.5 billion dollars from the sale of a 10 per cent stake in its retail subsidiaries and part of the proceeds from RIL's 7.3 billion dollars rights issue.
"We do not expect any change in RIL's consolidated adjusted net leverage, which is approaching zero amid declining capex. We expect RIL's liquidity at the parent level to remain strong," said Fitch.
This will be assisted further by cash upstreaming via interest and debt repayments on long-term loans from O2C in addition to potential dividends from its large subsidiaries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
