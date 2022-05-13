RIL-backed omnichannel platform Fynd to hire over 1,200 engineers this year

-
RIL-backed omnichannel platform Fynd on Friday said it plans to hire over 1,200 engineers this year and 30 per cent of them will be recruited from Ahmedabad.
From Gujarat, the company will look for skilled developers from python, full stack, NodeJS, angular, java, and DevOps engineers across all levels, it said.
"We aim to strengthen the company's existing engineering and product teams and welcome innovative minds to our growth-oriented team of over 640 members. The onboarding of extensive developers from Ahmedabad city shall further support our strenuous efforts of building and delivering next generation cutting edge tech products from scratch," Fynd Co-Founder Farooq Adam said.
The company aims to tap the Ahmedabad market as the city has an enormous pool of tech talent that prefers working from their own city/state compared to shifting to other cities like Mumbai and Bangalore.
