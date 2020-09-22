RSP, a SAIL unit exports over 34,000 tonne of steel plates since July

-
ALSO READ
Indian steel firms race to plug demand gap in China amid Covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus lockdown: SAIL rings alarm bells over financial position
Tata Steel, JSPL: Morgan Stanley bullish on steel stocks; do you own any?
Steel shares decline on weak demand outlook; JSPL tanks 10%, SAIL falls 4%
Covid-19 impact: Steel firms to focus on exports till demand improves
-
Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP),
a unit of state-run SAIL, said on Tuesday that it has exported more than 34,000 tonne of plates to Asian and European countries since July this year.
The unit is ready with additional 1,000 tonne of steel plates for export in the current month, it said
Besides, the RSP has bagged an order for exporting 10,000 tonne of plates to the European market.
"The products have been made in the new plate mill of the plant. A major chunk of these orders was for CE marked plates," RSP said in a statement.
The CE mark is defined as the European Union's (EU) mandatory conformity marking for regulating the goods sold within the European Economic Area (EEA) since 1985.
The CE marking represents a manufacturer's declaration that products comply with the standards of the EU.
The new mill of the RSP produces a wide range of plates that are used in boiler, vessels, earth moving equipment, wagon building, railway and urban infrastructure projects, bridges, highways and nuclear power plants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU