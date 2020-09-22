RSP, a SAIL unit exports over 34,000 tonne of steel plates since July

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP),



a unit of state-run SAIL, said on Tuesday that it has exported more than 34,000 tonne of plates to Asian and European countries since July this year.

The unit is ready with additional 1,000 tonne of steel plates for export in the current month, it said



Besides, the RSP has bagged an order for exporting 10,000 tonne of plates to the European market.

"The products have been made in the new plate mill of the plant. A major chunk of these orders was for CE marked plates," RSP said in a statement.

The CE mark is defined as the European Union's (EU) mandatory conformity marking for regulating the goods sold within the European Economic Area (EEA) since 1985.

The CE marking represents a manufacturer's declaration that products comply with the standards of the EU.

The new mill of the RSP produces a wide range of plates that are used in boiler, vessels, earth moving equipment, wagon building, railway and urban infrastructure projects, bridges, highways and nuclear power plants.

