Canara, UBI, Central Bank see 2-digit rise in net due to higher NII growth
Business Standard

Sachin Tendulkar partners with digital cricket NFT platform Rario

Digital cricket collectibles platform Rario on Thursday announced that it has partnered with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Digital cricket collectibles platform Rario on Thursday announced that it has partnered with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

With this partnership, Tendulkar not only serves as a strategic investor, but also makes it possible for fans to purchase his digital collectibles exclusively on the platform.

"It is a testament to our vision of making fandom more accessible. A world where stars don't just exist on a distant flickering screen or in a crowded stadium, and fans don't get to be passive observers but active participants," Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO of Rario, said in a statement.

Many legendary and upcoming cricketers are already on Rario's platform exclusively, including Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

"The NFT technology brings fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments," Tendulkar said.

Since NFTs first entered the market, the way people view digital assets has drastically changed. Using blockchain to track asset ownership and transfer, NFTs are a subclass of digital assets. Since it began, the trend has spread to all sectors -- arts, media, fashion and sports.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 21:06 IST

