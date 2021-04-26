SBI Card fourth quarter net doubles to Rs 175 cr; FY'21 profit drops 21 pc

-
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday reported a 110 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 175 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.
The credit card company, promoted by the country's largest lender SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 84 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.
The company, which operates under the brand name SBI Card, reported decline in revenue to Rs 2,309 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,433 crore in same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income too dropped to Rs 2,468 crore from Rs 2,510 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The total expenses were lower at Rs 2,234 crore as compared to Rs 2,398 crore earlier.
For the full year 2020-21, net profit slipped by 21 per cent to Rs 985 crore from Rs 1,245 crore in preceding fiscal.
With regard to asset quality, the company registered a deterioration with gross non performing assets (NPAs) more than doubling to 4.99 per cent at the end of March 2021, as compared to 2.01 per cent at March 2020.
Similarly, net non-performing assets rose to 1.15 per cent as against 0.67 per cent earlier.
As of March 31, 2021, the company's capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) was 24.8 per cent compared to 22.4 per cent last year.
During the quarter ended March 2020, the company had come up with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and was listed on BSE and NSE.
