Google adds UPI's auto payment feature on Play Store for app subscriptions

-
ALSO READ
Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers?
RBI moots 'tiered' charge on payments through UPI, seeks public feedback
State funds to popularise digital payment appropriated by banks: PCI chief
Google Play allows UPI Autopay payment for subscription-based purchases
UPI Lite: A payment method that allows you to pay without PIN or internet
-
Google has added UPI's auto payment system to the Play Store in India to enable users make recurring payment for apps subscription with one-time permission, the company said in a blog on Tuesday.
"Today we're pleased to extend this convenience to subscription-based purchases by introducing UPI Autopay on Google Play in India. Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay helps people make recurring payments using any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) application that supports the feature," Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, Saurabh Agarwal, said in a blog.
The money will be automatically deducted on every billing cycle of the app from user's bank account with activation of the feature.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU