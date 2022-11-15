Google adds UPI's auto payment feature on Play Store for app subscriptions

has added UPI's auto payment system to the Play Store in India to enable users make recurring payment for apps subscription with one-time permission, the company said in a blog on Tuesday.

"Today we're pleased to extend this convenience to subscription-based purchases by introducing Autopay on Play in India. Introduced under 2.0 by NPCI, Autopay helps people make recurring payments using any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) application that supports the feature," Head of Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, Saurabh Agarwal, said in a blog.

The money will be automatically deducted on every billing cycle of the app from user's bank account with activation of the feature.

