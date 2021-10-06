Search for CXO level roles in India grows 80-100% in Sept quarter: Report

-
ALSO READ
Biz2Credit to hire 150 new staff by 2021-end as it strengthens tech team
ESIC scheme adds 1.3 million new members in July 2021: Official data
Employment in 9 sectors at 30.8 million in Apr-Jun, finds labour survey
Ugam to hire over 1,000 fresh graduates in India in coming months
United States initial jobless claims rise again, led by california
-
With the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out gaining momentum in the country, there has been an 80-100 per cent spike in search for C-Suite and board-level executives in Indian companies during the June-September 2021 quarter as compared to the year-ago period, according to a report.
CXO search mandates in India have seen a spike of up to 80-100 per cent compared with Q3 2020, as hiring rebounds and pent-up demand is unleashed on the back of a vaccine roll-out, according to a report by Page Executive India, the executive search and leadership advisory arm of professional recruitment services firm Michael Page India.
It added that companies are re-igniting growth and expansion plans.
"While firms this year will continue to focus on growing existing talent in the organisation, there will be an increasing openness for lateral hiring at senior levels, to get a fresh perspective, and guidance through the next burst of growth," Page Executive India head Anshul Lodha said.
As the year puts more spotlight on innovation and consumer care, a swathe of sectors, including start-ups, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, IT, and e-commerce, will be net hirers in the CXO space, he observed.
The report is based on an internal survey done across 1,200 professionals (CXOs, vice-presidents, director and above) by Page Executive India.
About 69 per cent of senior-level executives have stated they will look for new job opportunities this year, the report further showed. A majority 60 per cent of them ranked job scope and responsibilities as their top consideration when accepting a new job offer, it added.
It found that even the compensation expectations are optimistic as 44 per cent respondents said they expect 20 per cent or more increase in their current salary when looking to a new employer.
To them, mental health is the most important influencing factor about a potential employer, as all the respondents ranked a healthy work culture above possible career growth opportunities and strong brand recognition, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU