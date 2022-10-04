JUST IN
Business Standard

Shopsy claims 6-fold growth in customers, orders during festive season sale

E-commerce firm Flipkart's social commerce unit Shopsy claims to have registered a six-fold growth in customers and orders in the recently concluded festive season sale

Topics
Flipkart | festive season sale

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shopsy

E-commerce firm Flipkart's social commerce unit Shopsy claims to have registered a six-fold growth in customers and orders in the recently concluded festive season sale, a top official of the entity said on Tuesday.

Flipkart New Business Head and Senior Vice President Adarsh Menon said that the company crossed 100 million app downloads in July out of which an estimated 80 per cent of the app users visited the site during the "The Big Billion Day" (TBBD) sale.

"Our customer grew six times during the TBBD as well as orders. Almost 65 per cent of the orders came from tier-2 and below towns. Around 75 per cent of orders came through the selection of products that Shopsy has.

"Between July - September 2022 Shopsy has grown by 2 times in the overall customer base and units sold further strengthening its presence across the country," Menon said.

He said that the active customer base of the company doubled between July and September on the platform.

Shopsy uses the resources of Flipkart but pushes sales of low-priced products to target online buyers from smaller towns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 22:17 IST

`
