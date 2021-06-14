Shriram Transport Finance raises nearly Rs 2,000 crore through QIP

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 4,500 cr through Qualified Institutional Placement
V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from qualified institutional buyers
Shriram Transport declares second dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21
Shriram City Union Finance to infuse Rs 500 cr in Shriram Housing Fin
PowerGrid InvIT garners Rs 3,480 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
-
Non-banking finance company Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,998.98 crore through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
The issue, which was launched on June 7, 2021, received 6.3 times oversubscription, a company release said.
Several foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) participated in the QIP issue.
It was priced at Rs 1,430 per share, representing a discount of 0.23 per cent to the SEBI floor price of Rs 1,433.32.
The company said its board also approved on June 7, 2021 a preferential issue of Rs 500 crore, equally split between equity shares and convertible warrants to the promoter, Shriram Capital Limited, at the issue price of Rs 1,440 per security.
"The QIP proceeds will augment the company's long-term resources for funding requirements of business activities, financing future growth opportunities and general corporate purposes," the company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Umesh Revankar said in the release.
The book running lead managers (BRLMs) to the QIP included Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Ltd and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd.
In the fiscal 2020-21, the asset financing Non-banking finance company's profit after tax declined 0.58 per cent to Rs 2,487.26 crore, as against Rs 2,501.84 crore in FY 2019-2020.
It manages assets of over Rs 1,17,200 crores and has a customer base exceeding 21 lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU