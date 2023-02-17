Snapchat crosses over 750 mn monthly active users, announces CEO Spiegel

-
ALSO READ
Snap to shut down its camera application for desktop on January 25
Snap agrees to pay $35 mn over illegal user data collection in US
Snapchat to pay monthly grants up to $50k to sound creators in India
Snap's revenue increased 6% YoY to $1,128 mn in third quarter of 2022
Snapchat lowers payout for Spotlight creators for the second time
-
Snapchat has crossed over 750 million monthly active users, its parent company Snap announced on Friday.
Snap CEO and co-founder, Evan Spiegel, made this announcement at the company's "Investor Day".
"With 375 million daily active users (DAU) reported on January 31, we have now grown DAU by +15 per cent year-over-year for 13 consecutive quarters," the company said in a statement.
In a blogpost, the company said that at the current growth rate, "we see a path for Snapchat to reach over 1 billion people in the next two to three years."
More than 60 per cent of Snapchatters who open the application each day create Snaps, and over 70 per cent of users who have downloaded the application engage with augmented reality (AR) on their first day in the app.
The company further mentioned that "time spent per Spotlight viewer now meaningfully exceeds the time spent watching Friend Stories per Story viewer."
Moreover, Snapchat+ has reached more than 2.5 million subscribers and "an annual revenue run rate of over $100 million."
"Today, we're pleased to share that our community has now grown to over 750 million monthly active users. We reach more than 75 per cent of 13- to 34 year-olds in over 20 countries, with these countries representing over 50 per cent of the advertising market," Spiegel said.
"On average, over 5 billion Snaps are created every day, the best of which our community submits to Spotlight," he added.
--IANS
aj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 12:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU