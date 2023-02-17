JUST IN
Twitter shuts two of three India offices; tells staff to work from home
BEL & Israel Aerospace to form JV for product support to Indian defence
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes, says report
Adani's crisis to spark democratic revival in India, says George Soros
Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of TMT bars to Tripura
Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report
Non-BFSI companies' net profits shrink sharply for second quarter
Indian Oil clarifies on Adani Gas deal after public scrutiny: Report
Mobile user base dips for fourth month in a row, shows Trai data
Adani Group aims to tackle debt deadlines with cash, private notes
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Twitter shuts two of three India offices; tells staff to work from home
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tech giant Microsoft now supports Windows 11 on Apple's M1, M2 Macs

Tech giant Microsoft is officially supporting Windows 11 on Apple's M1 and M2 Macs, by partnering with the software company Parallels.

Topics
Microsoft | Windows 11 | Apple MacBook Pro

IANS  |  San Francisco 

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report

Tech giant Microsoft is officially supporting Windows 11 on Apple's M1 and M2 Macs, by partnering with the software company Parallels.

"Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorised solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers," the tech giant said in a support page.

The Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations which can impact users' ability to use various types of hardware, games and apps, including "those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater."

Microsoft is also providing another alternative for users to access Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac, that is "Windows 365 service."

According to the company, Windows 365 is a "software-as-a-service solution for organisations of all sizes, offered on a per-user, per-month basis."

Moreover, there are a variety of pricing options and Cloud PC configurations available based on users' performance needs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the tech giant announced that it was releasing "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300" to the Dev Channel, which includes more languages support for Windows 11's live captions feature.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 10:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.