JUST IN
Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month
TikTok adds new feature for users to find specific parts of videos
Google Maps' navigation feature on Wear OS now works without smartphone
CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones
CES 2023: Samsung unveils OLED display with peak 2,000 nit brightness
Apple Books launches new audiobook catalogue with AI-based narrations
ASUS to release a new Xbox controller with built-in OLED screen
DIZO set to launch Watch D Pro smartwatch in India on Jan 9: Details here
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here
Age of celebration of tech for tech's sake is over, says MS CEO Nadella
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India this month
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Snap to shut down its camera application for desktop on January 25

The company announced the change on its support page for Snap Camera and said that the application will "no longer be available to use or download" later this month

Topics
Snap Inc | Snapchat | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

snap, snapchat

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that it will shut down its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25.

Snap Camera allows users to apply filters to their faces while they are on video conference calls, reports The Verge.

The company announced the change on its support page for Snap Camera and said that the application will "no longer be available to use or download" later this month.

However, the technology company also mentioned that users can still access Snapchat filters on the web version of the application.

When Snap Camera was first released in 2018, the company promoted it as a tool for spicing up users' Twitch streams, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Snap had announced that its upcoming augmented reality (AR) feature would help creators make money.

The company made the announcement at its Lensfest developer event and claimed that it had been working with some creators to build lenses that include purchasable digital goods.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Snap Inc

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 12:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU