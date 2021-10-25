SpiceJet announces launch of 28 new domestic flights

-
ALSO READ
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
SpiceJet, Go First not paid Rs 2.74 cr for Ahmedabad airport's runway: Govt
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
Issue with a section of employees at Delhi airport resolved: SpiceJet
-
SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights across the country from October 31 onwards, the airline said Monday.
It will launch multiple new non-stop flights connecting the tourist hotspots of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan with key metros and cities as part of its new winter schedule, SpiceJet said in a statement.
SpiceJet will also connect Bagdogra with Ahmedabad, Kolkata with Srinagar and add two new flights on the Bengaluru-Pune sector, it said.
The government had on October 12 allowed airlines to operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18.
When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid services.
This cap was gradually increased to up to 85 per cent till September this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU