SpiceJet to start non-stop flights from India to London from Dec 4

SpiceJet on Monday said it will operate non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London from December 4.
In a press release, the airline said it is the first Indian low-cost carrier to operate flights to the UK.
The Delhi-London flight and the Mumbai-London flight will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK, it noted.
"SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats," it added.
These flights from India will be operating to London's Heathrow airport, SpiceJet noted.
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the Delhi-London return flights will operate twice a week while the Mumbai-London flight will operate once a week.
He added the airline will announce flights to more long-haul destinations from India soon.
Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries, including the UK, since July.
