SpiceJet to start non-stop flights from India to London from Dec 4

on Monday said it will operate non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with from December 4.

In a press release, the airline said it is the first Indian low-cost carrier to operate flights to the UK.

The Delhi- flight and the Mumbai- flight will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK, it noted.

" will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats," it added.

These flights from India will be operating to London's Heathrow airport, noted.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the Delhi-London return flights will operate twice a week while the Mumbai-London flight will operate once a week.

He added the airline will announce flights to more long-haul destinations from India soon.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries, including the UK, since July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)