Star Air to expand regional connectivity, adds 2 Embraer E175 aircrafts

/ -- In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Capital (NAC), one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.

With unparalleled potential, India's regional sectors are one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Star Air is striving to establish a fleet of Embraer aircrafts that will improve regional connectivity. Offering the right capacity at affordable fares, Star Air pledges to support the growing demand across India as the airline prepares for the Ministry of Civil Aviation's plans to build 100 airports.

Eager to welcome the E175 to the Indian skies, the E175 has no middle seats and provides best-in-class legroom with comfortable seating arrangement. With a flying range of 2,200 nautical miles, Star Air is set to fly longer, faster, and smoother. Currently operating in 18 destinations across India, the airline is all geared up to grow and expand its regional presence.

"After witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, we are excited to partner with Embraer as we constantly aim at Connecting Real India and make travel accessible, reliable, and affordable. As the fastest-growing Indian regional airline, we are excited to touch new horizons and explore the skies with great vigor. The E175 aircraft will not only add flexibility and efficiency to our network but will also strengthen our customer relations as we provide them with an unparalleled flying experience," said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air.

As part of the statement, Star Air has also announced that pending the signing of the lease agreement, the airline is confident of starting E175 operations by November 2022. Currently, the airline operates scheduled flights using its 5 ERJ-145 to connect 18 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj and Bidar.

For more information, please visit www.starair.in



About Sanjay Ghodawat Group



Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864393/Star_Air_E175.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734796/Star_Air_Logo.

