JUST IN
Sukoon Healthcare secures $15 mn from Lightrock for a majority stake
Adani group's cash generation ability underappreciated, says M&G
Pb, Haryana farmers sensitised on stubble management to cut air pollution
Bridgestone appoints Stefano Sanchini as head of India operations
Aurobindo unit, Evive Biotech ink pact to sell CIN treatment product in US
Air India expands its US, Europe network with new non-stop flights
Adani, Ambani set to clash over distressed assets of Lanco Amarkantak Power
Adani FPO could be India's largest-ever; board to approve proposal on Fri
IndiGo inaugurates second MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport
SC dismisses GUVNL's appeal for termination of PPA with Lanco Infratech
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani group's cash generation ability underappreciated, says M&G
Bengaluru-based tech firms raised record $7.5 bn in 2022, says report
Business Standard

Sukoon Healthcare secures $15 mn from Lightrock for a majority stake

The in-patient psychiatric facility Sukoon Healthcare has secured $15 million (about Rs 120 crore) investment from Lightrock India for a majority stake in the hospital

Topics
Investment | Stake sale

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

investment deals

The in-patient psychiatric facility Sukoon Healthcare has secured USD 15 million (about Rs 120 crore) investment from Lightrock India for a majority stake in the hospital.

The Gurugram-based hospital in a statement on Wednesday claimed that the investment is the largest in the domestic mental health space so far and will help it create a large therapeutic behavioural health platform.

Sukoon -- which delivers evidence-based, globally accredited care and treatment to mental patients -- said it will use the money to scale to multiple locations, expand specialist services and work with other providers.

Various estimates put the number of people who suffer from mental health issues at around 200 million, and of them, at least 1 per cent require inpatient treatment. But, there is a severe shortage of specialists to provide care, with only around 10,000 psychiatrists and 1,000 clinical psychologists available in the country today.

Founded by Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta in February 2020, Sukoon delivers evidence-based care to patients using a multi-disciplinary team of experienced psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors and vocational therapists to ensure that each patient receives personalised and holistic care.

Post this transaction, Saleem Asaria, a partner at Lightrock India, will assume the role of executive chairman and the founder Bahri and Gupta will assume senior leadership roles.

Last year, Sukoon has treated over 11,000 patients suffering from a spectrum of conditions across inpatient and outpatient services.

The company is expanding its services to Bengaluru and Mumbai as the first step of a pan-India programme of scale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Investment

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.