SUN Mobility aims to set up 100 battery swapping stations in Bengaluru

SUN Mobility, a leading provider of electric mobility solutions and services, on Tuesday said it plans to set up 100 battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in by the end of 2021.

In a virtual event, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa formally commenced the commercial launch of the company's swapping network in

Currently, there are four swap points available at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL) outlets in the city's densely populated areas of Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout.

also announced its partnership with MetroRide, a sustainable and environment-friendly shared mobility solution provider, to solve first and last-mile connectivity for metro rail.

MetroRide's fleet of Piaggio Ape E-City electric three-wheelers will make use of SUN Mobility's swap points deployed at IOCL outlets.

"We realise that good infrastructure is a precursor to enabling a vibrant, clean and shared mobility ecosystem in a city like A great example of this is the three-wheeler market that has 1,80,000 three-wheelers, supported by 85 LPG stations," co-founder and Vice-Chairman Chetan Maini said in a statement.

The company wants to create a similar supporting ecosystem by deploying 100 swap points by the end of next year that can power and support all forms of shared mobility in the city, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and last-mile delivery trucks, he added.

"Our commitment is to increase adoption of EVs in the shared mobility sector, in Bengaluru, by making refuelling faster, cheaper, more accessible and convenient (through swapping)," Maini said.

Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said the company always believes in providing best-in-class solutions to customers in the last-mile transportation segment.

"Our Ape E-City, with the swappable battery solution, will provide an easy, clean and comfortable metro station commute, which is the need of the hour for a fast, young and cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru," he said.

